Francie 'Frank' O'Connor

Jul 18, 2023 08:09 By receptionradiokerry
Francie 'Frank' O'Connor, Mountlyne, Killorglin.  Francie (Frank) passed away peacefully at home on July 16th 2023 in the presence of his loving family.  Predeceased by his beloved wife Doreen and his brother Joe.  Sadly missed by his loving family; sons Jimmy & John, daughters Cathriona, Helen, Christina, Geraldine, Deborah & Angela, sons-in-law Patsy, Paddy, Gareth & Brendan, daughter-in-law Trish, beloved grandchildren Nicole, Aoife, Cian & Chloe,  brothers Brendan & Johnny, sister Kitty (Clifford), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.  May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Wednesday evening (July 19th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning (July 20th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.  Mass will be live streamed on 

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please.  Donations, if desired, to The  Palliative Care Unit .  Francie's  family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

