Francie 'Frank' O'Connor, Mountlyne, Killorglin. Francie (Frank) passed away peacefully at home on July 16th 2023 in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Doreen and his brother Joe. Sadly missed by his loving family; sons Jimmy & John, daughters Cathriona, Helen, Christina, Geraldine, Deborah & Angela, sons-in-law Patsy, Paddy, Gareth & Brendan, daughter-in-law Trish, beloved grandchildren Nicole, Aoife, Cian & Chloe, brothers Brendan & Johnny, sister Kitty (Clifford), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (July 19th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning (July 20th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit . Francie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
