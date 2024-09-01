Frances Galvin (née Harnett) of Mountcoal, Listowel, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on 31st August 2024,

Beloved wife of the late Moss, dearest mother of Joanne, Jane, Mary, Owen, Annette, Michael, Norma, Maurice, Olivia, Claire and Paula and sister of the late Josephine, Mary Teresa, Julia, Kathleen, Lisha, Delia and Nora and mother-in-law of the late Joe.

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, her precious 24 grandchildren, her great-grandson Lorenzo, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Mountcoal, Listowel (V31 HH26) on Monday (2nd September) from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Fatima & St. Senan’s Church Irremore (V31 CX29) on Tuesday morning at 10:45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Frances will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on irremorechurch.com). Interment afterwards in Kilsinan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Trocaire or Unicef or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.