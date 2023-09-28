The death has occurred of FRANCES FENNELL, LONDON and GLEESK, SNEEM, CO. KERRY on Sunday, August 13th after a long illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by her loving mother Helen Kirby, sisters and brothers, extended family, relations, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

'MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Frances' Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday, September 30th at 11.00am followed by internment of ashes in the local cemetery.

Frances' Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on

'www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org'

and select 'Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)

Family flowers only please, by request.

Frances' family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.