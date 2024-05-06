France Stack of Ballymacquin, Ardfert, Tralee , Co Kerry.

Reposing at his home in Ballymacquin (V92FEF8) on Tuesday (7th May) from 5 to 8 pm. Requiem Mass for France will be celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church ). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace