The death has occurred of Fr. Paddy Godley, Cliff Road, Ballyheigue peacefully in his 96th year in the wonderful care of the staff of Fatima Nursing Home on the 4th January 2024. Predeceased by his beloved brother Jack and sisters Eily (Sr. Helen), Breda (Hickey) and Lilly (Healy). Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Phil, Michael, Joseph, Maureen (Togher) and Margaret (Hallman), nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Friday, 5th January, from 6pm-8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday, 6th January, at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in St. James Old Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue/

MAY HE REST IN PEACE