Florry O’Carroll of Caherslee and O’Carroll’s Pharmacy, Rock Street, Tralee; beloved husband of Eileen and dear father of Hannah, Noreen, Mary, Florry Jr., Michael, Paul, Helen, Brendan and the late Seán. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Michael, Kersten & Peadar, daughters-in-law Connie, Thea, Anthea & Jackie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (Sept 22nd) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Florry will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Triduum for the feast of St Padre Pio in the Franciscan Friary, Killarney 21st, 22nd and 23rd of SeptemberSep 20, 2023 10:31
Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rateSep 20, 2023 10:46
Education Minister suspending plans to have parts of Leaving Cert assessed by teachersSep 20, 2023 08:42
Kerry park wins top national award for supporting pollinating insectsSep 20, 2023 08:12
Man charged with burglary, theft and interfering with car in TraleeSep 19, 2023 17:06