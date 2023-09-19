Florry O’Carroll of Caherslee and O’Carroll’s Pharmacy, Rock Street, Tralee; beloved husband of Eileen and dear father of Hannah, Noreen, Mary, Florry Jr., Michael, Paul, Helen, Brendan and the late Seán. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Michael, Kersten & Peadar, daughters-in-law Connie, Thea, Anthea & Jackie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (Sept 22nd) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Florry will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Rest in Peace.