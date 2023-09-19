Advertisement

Florry O'Carroll

Sep 20, 2023
Florry O’Carroll

Florry O’Carroll of Caherslee and O’Carroll’s Pharmacy, Rock Street, Tralee; beloved husband of Eileen and dear father of Hannah, Noreen, Mary, Florry Jr., Michael, Paul, Helen, Brendan and the late Seán.  Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great granddaughter,  nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Michael, Kersten & Peadar, daughters-in-law Connie, Thea, Anthea & Jackie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (Sept 22nd) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Florry will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.  Rest in Peace.

Condolences (2)

Gay Hutchins

Sep 20, 2023 10:20

Deepest condolences to Eileen and the whole. Florry was a great man, very kind and treated people with utmost respect. Will be sadly missed

Gerald Fitzgerald and Son's.

Sep 20, 2023 10:43

We all pray today, due to the crisis Florry O'Carroll !! Whose Great Tralee Family has to deal with.. A great chemist on Rock street. Assured he's Resting peacefully..Amen..

