Florence (Florry) Cantillon, Maulin, Ballyheigue, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home (V92 WTK8), Ballyheigue on Wednesday evening 9th October from 6-8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to St. Mary's New Cemetery, Ballyheigue. The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue

Family Information:

Florence (Florry) Cantillon, Maulin, Ballyheigue, Tralee, Co. Kerry in his 94th year passed away Monday 7th October peacefully in his sleep at home.

Deeply missed by his wife Joan, daughters Judy, Nora, Joeann and Maryanne, sons Tom, Mike and Flor, his 13 grandchildren, his brother Francie, daughters-in-law Catherine and Marie, sons-in-law Hugh, Evan and Yobe, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace