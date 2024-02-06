Eugene O Sullivan, Coomnahorna, Caherdaniel. Eugene died peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Bantry Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John and Alice and brother Martin. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Patsy, Johnny, and Jerry, sisters Helen ( Beatty) and Mary Anderson, nephews Allan, Martin, Thomas and Stephen, brothers in law Pat and George, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville on Thursday evening (Feb 8th) from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Followed by removal to St Crohans Church Caherdaniel arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Friday (Feb 9th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey.