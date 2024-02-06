Eugene McGillicuddy, Ballinillane, Ballyhar, Killarney, Co Kerry

Reposing at his family home, Ballyhar, Killarney [V93 V072] on Thursday evening(8th Feb) from 4.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral cortege for Eugene McGillicuddy will arrive to the Sacred Heart Church, Ballyhar on Friday (9th Feb) at 10.30AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM. Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Eugene’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.

Family Information: Cherished son of Denis and much loved brother of Helen, Mary, Liz, Kit, Hannah and Denise.

He will be deeply mourned by his father, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephew, grand-nieces, cousins, his many friends and wonderful carers.

May He Rest In Peace