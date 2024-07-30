Eta Gillon (née Breen) St Helen's, Merseyside, UK and formerly of Caher, Kielduff, Tralee, Co Kerry
Funeral Details: Eta's Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday July 31st at 12 Noon at Holy Cross Church, St. Helen's. The Requiem Mass for Eta will be livestreamed at https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fvimeo.com%2Fevent%2F4470025%2F337e4829f9&data=05%7C02%7C%7Ce7590c1672f644498d7f08dcacf5d20d%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638575418996122366%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=FrLja6DGdttOrO9%2BnYAlyAhLZTEiSNIQPSjkey3opRo%3D&reserved=0
Enquiries to McElligotts Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information: Eta is pre-deceased by her husband John, son Martin, her parents Bridget and Patrick, brothers Brendan and Michael and her sister Mary.
Sadly missed by her daughter Ann, her grandson Kyle, her brothers Tom, John and Jimmy, her sister Bernadette, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends
