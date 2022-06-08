Eric Brick, Ballymacprior, Killorglin.

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9th June 2022, in the company of his loving family at St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin. Beloved husband of Brenda (nee Quirke), loving father of Colin, Taragh, Cormac and Padraic and much loved grandad of Darragh, Conor, Luke, Oran, Cian, Ciara and Daniel. Predeceased by his brother Ernie and sadly missed and dearly loved by his sister Olive (Diggin), brother Stanley, sister-in-law Ita ,brothers-in-law, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Susan and Luba, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93 PK66) on Sunday evening 12th June from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. James' Church, Killorglin on Monday morning, 13th June, at 10.15 a.m for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House Private Please.

Mass will be livestreamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church