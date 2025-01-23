Ena Bunyan née Lambert, Convent St., Listowel, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 23rd January 2025, beloved wife of the late David, dearest mother of Marie, Siobhán, Maurice, Joe, Brian and the late David.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Patrick Scannell & Bert Coakley, daughters-in-law Maggs, Marie & Breda, sisters-in-law Mary B & Anna, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (26th January) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Ena will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.