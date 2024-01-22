Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Parkinson of Knocknakilla, Kilflynn, Tralee, Co Kerry.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (26th January) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St John’s Church of Ireland, Ashe Street, Tralee for Service of Thanksgiving on Saturday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Kilflynn Church of Ireland graveyard. Rest In Peace
Family information- Predeceased by her parents Richard and Lil, brother Arthur and sister Frances (McAdam). Much loved Aunt of Lorraine, Andrew, Mark and Stuart. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her niece, nephews, brother-in-law Oliver, grandniece Ana Paula, grandnephews Christopher, Sebastian and Harry, relatives and her wonderful neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Killarney National Park still impacted by Storm IshaJan 22, 2024 13:17
4,500 premises in Kerry remain without powerJan 22, 2024 13:20
Irish F1 show shortlisted for Best Motorsport PodcastJan 22, 2024 13:29
Kerry Racing NewsJan 22, 2024 12:56
Kerry in Group 2 of All-Ireland Intermediate ChampionshipJan 22, 2024 12:48