Elizabeth (Lizzie) McCarthy.

Elizabeth Mc Carthy (Lizzie) St. Anne’s Road, Killarney, late of Castleross Hotel, formerly of Ballymacandrick, Cloyne, Co. Cork. Passed away peacefully in her 98th year on December 10th 2023 in the tender care of the staff of Bon Secours Care Village, Mount Desert, Cork.
Sadly missed by her nieces & nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, great-grandnieces & great-grandnephews, relatives and friends.
Family Flowers Only, donations in lieu to N.C.B.I (Vision Ireland) DONATE
May Lizzie Rest In Peace.
Funeral Arrangements:- Lizzie will repose at Hyde's Funeral Home, Drury's Avenue, Midleton on Wednesday 13th from 6pm-7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 14th at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Cloyne followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Recommended
Tralee Taxi Association says insurance and licensing changes would help address taxi shortageDec 12, 2023 13:13
Cadbury Ireland extends deal with FAIDec 12, 2023 13:01
Owner of Killorglin business which is closing after 18 years urges people to shop localDec 12, 2023 13:12
Three Kerry businesswomen receive fellowships of All-Ireland Business FoundationDec 12, 2023 13:15
Kerry has third level progression rate of 83%Dec 12, 2023 13:14