Elizabeth (Lizzie) McCarthy.

Elizabeth Mc Carthy (Lizzie) St. Anne’s Road, Killarney, late of Castleross Hotel, formerly of Ballymacandrick, Cloyne, Co. Cork. Passed away peacefully in her 98th year on December 10th 2023 in the tender care of the staff of Bon Secours Care Village, Mount Desert, Cork.

Sadly missed by her nieces & nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, great-grandnieces & great-grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Family Flowers Only, donations in lieu to N.C.B.I (Vision Ireland) DONATE

May Lizzie Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements:- Lizzie will repose at Hyde's Funeral Home, Drury's Avenue, Midleton on Wednesday 13th from 6pm-7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 14th at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Cloyne followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.