Elizabeth Lillie O' Mahony, Ballyreameen, Castlemaine. Lillie passed away peacefully on Nov. 21st 2023 in the loving care of her family and the staff of Sonas Ashborough Nursing Home, Milltown. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Patrick (Paddy), sons & daughters; Patrick, Seamus, Cathriona, Aisling & Breda, her much loved grandchildren Aaron, Grace, Morgan & Joey, sister Mary (Kennelly), extended family, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (Nov. 24th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday (Nov. 25th) to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera-st-carthage-kiltallagh

Lillie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.