Elizabeth (Lil) Moloney née Somers

Jun 13, 2024 15:53 By receptionradiokerry
Elizabeth (Lil) Moloney née Somers

 

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th June) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Lil will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

 

Rest in Peace.

