Elizabeth (Lil) Moloney née Somers

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th June) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Lil will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Advertisement
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhDJun 13, 2024 13:39
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital KerryJun 13, 2024 13:34
Sergeant initiates defamation proceedings against Kerry election candidateJun 13, 2024 13:31
Environmental Protection Agency finds net loss in water quality of Kerry's riversJun 13, 2024 13:30
EPA says number of planned farm inspections carried out by Kerry County Council "inadequate"Jun 13, 2024 13:31