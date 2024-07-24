Elizabeth Finnucane (née Joy) of Ballygarrett, Duagh and formerly Fourhane, Listowel, Co. Kerry, died on 24th July 2024, beloved wife of the
late Pat and dearest mother of Christina, Hannah May and Thomas.
Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren John, Danielle, P.J., Thomas, Edmond and Patrick, great grandchildren Isobelle and Issac Connie,
daughter-in-law Liz, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday (26th July) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on
Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Elizabeth will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).
Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Rest in Peace.
