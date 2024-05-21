Elizabeth (Betty)Twomey(née Buckley)

On May 21st, 2024, peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork, Elizabeth (Betty) (née Buckley), beloved wife of the late Pat, loving mother of Mary, Diarmuid, Margaret, Finbarr and Micheál, sister of Daisy (Mc Sweeney) and the late Margaret and Patsy. Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing in Casey's Funeral Home, Inchigeela on Wednesday evening (May 22nd) from 6.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (May 23rd) in Ss. Finbarr and Ronan's Church, Ballingeary at 2.00pm. Funeral afterward to Inchigeela Cemetery. Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors, Inchigeela 026-49008