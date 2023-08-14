Advertisement

Elizabeth (Betty) Moody (née Goddard)

Elizabeth (Betty) Moody (née Goddard)

Elizabeth (Betty) Moody (née Goddard), 23 Woodgrove, Moyvane and late of Birtley, U.K.

Peacefully, on August 13th, 2023, at her home. Beloved wife of the late James. Betty will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her wonderful friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. A service for Betty will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10.00 a.m at Shannon Crematorium.

