Elizabeth (Betty) Moody (née Goddard), 23 Woodgrove, Moyvane and late of Birtley, U.K.
Peacefully, on August 13th, 2023, at her home. Beloved wife of the late James. Betty will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her wonderful friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. A service for Betty will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10.00 a.m at Shannon Crematorium.
