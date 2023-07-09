Elizabeth (Betty) Mikiel Nee Lyne of Mount Horgan Cross, Rathmore and Late of Coolies, Muckross. Dearly loved wife of Kaz. Sadly missed by her loving family, John and Stafan and their families, brother John B and his wife Kathleen, nieces Mary and Betty, nephews Danny, John Michael and Edmond and their families, relatives and many dear friends.

"May Betty Rest In Peace"

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross, on Tuesday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Graveyard.