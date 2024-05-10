Eily Carroll née Lane, Meenevoughane, Brosna, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Listowel Community Hospital, with her family by her side, on Thursday, 9th May 2024. Eily, devoted wife to the late Johnny, is very sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Finnegan), Helen (Crotty) and Anne (Coney), sons John, Danny and David, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Linda, David’s partner Sheila, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Eily is also predeceased by her parents Dan and Lena, brother Mikie, sisters Kathleen, Norah and Tessie, sons-in-law Michael and Jim, niece Mary Ellen. Rest In Peace
Reposing at her daughter Mary Finnegan’s residence, Brosna Village, on Sunday, 12th May, from 4.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.
Removal on Monday, 13th May to St. Carthage’s Church Brosna to arrive for Rosary at 11.40 a.m. followed by Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Please click on this link.
Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, The Square, Brosna.
Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
