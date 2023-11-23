Eileen Walsh née Moriarty, Derrylea, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Boolteens, Castlemaine on 22 November, 2023 (in the presence of her family and the caring staff of Tralee Community Nursing Home). Beloved wife of the late Pat and dear mother of Padraig, Sean, Helen, Siobhan, Maura and Fiona. Predeceased by her brother Johnjoe and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, her heartbroken sons and daughters, adored grandchildren, Shauna, Dylan, Thomas Orla, Daithi, Sinead, Dara, Emma, Jack, sons in law Phillip and Leo, daughter in law Mary, sister in law Ita, great grand daughter Evie Mai, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing on Friday, 24th November, at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee (V92 FX76) from 7pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John’s Church Tralee (livestreamed on http://www.stjohns.ie at 10am, with burial afterwards in St Gobnait's Cemetery, Boolteens, Castlemaine.
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 71291119 or 0876865632
