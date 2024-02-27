Eileen Walsh née Hanrahan, Clountubrid, Listowel and late of Kilbaha, Moyvane. Peacefully, on February 26th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity in the excellent care of the staff of St. Joseph's Unit, Listowel Community Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Eddie Walsh and cherished mother of Edward, Mary, Helen and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving family- son, daughters, grandchildren Eddie, Fiona, Michelle, Ellen, Jennifer, Karen and Niamh, sons-in-law Maurice Kelly and Padraig Hayes, sisters Anna Mai Hanrahan, Breda Scanlon, Mary Stack and Margaret Scannell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening 28th February from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.