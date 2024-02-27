Advertisement

Eileen Walsh née Hanrahan

Feb 27, 2024 08:12 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Walsh née Hanrahan, Clountubrid, Listowel and late of Kilbaha, Moyvane. Peacefully, on February 26th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity in the excellent care of the staff of St. Joseph's Unit, Listowel Community Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Eddie Walsh and cherished mother of Edward, Mary, Helen and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving family- son, daughters, grandchildren Eddie, Fiona, Michelle, Ellen, Jennifer, Karen and Niamh, sons-in-law Maurice Kelly and Padraig Hayes, sisters Anna Mai Hanrahan, Breda Scanlon, Mary Stack and Margaret Scannell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 

May she Rest In Peace

 

 

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening 28th February from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Condolences (2)

Thomas McEllistrim

Feb 27, 2024 09:18

Sorry for your loss!

Patrick Hanrahan

Feb 27, 2024 13:13

Rest In Peace, Eileen. Sincere condolences to all of the family. Patrick Hanrahan Leicester and Kilbaha.

