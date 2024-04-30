Advertisement

Eileen Tierney nee Healy.

Apr 30, 2024 16:06 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Tierney nee Healy.

Eileen Tierney nee Healy, Clashmealcon, Causeway.

Reposing Wednesday 1st May at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Eileen on Thursday at 1pm .

live streamed https://churchmedia.tv/st-peter-and-st-paul-church-ballyduff

followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Family information: Eileen passed away peacefully at Apree Nursing Home, Tralee, surrounded by her loving family on April 29th 2024.

Predeceased by her parents Maurice and Sheila, brothers Jim (Ardfert) and Sonny (Causeway), sisters Bridie Dineen (Causeway) and Lil (England). Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughters Carmel O'Connor (Tralee) and Sheila Turner (Tralee) and son Mike (Causeway), grandchildren Derek, Sean, Eileen, Carmel, Stephen, and Brian, great grandchildren, brother Jack (Ballyduff), sister Maureen (Ballymac), sisters-in-law Eileen & Joan, brother-in-law Pat, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in peace.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus