Eileen Tansley nee Sheehy of Racecourse Road, Tralee

Beloved wife of Jim, dearest mother of Kay, Charlotte, Harold & Carol and the late baby Michael and cherished grandmother of the late Con and infant Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, sons-in-law Neil, Liam & Rory, daughter-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday morning (7th September) at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on St. John’s Tralee- Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House strictly private and no flowers please.