Eileen Tansley nee Sheehy of Racecourse Road, Tralee
Beloved wife of Jim, dearest mother of Kay, Charlotte, Harold & Carol and the late baby Michael and cherished grandmother of the late Con and infant Mary.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, sons-in-law Neil, Liam & Rory, daughter-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, relatives and many friends.
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday morning (7th September) at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on St. John’s Tralee- Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House strictly private and no flowers please.
Recommended
Council aware of 31 current valid eviction notices in Tralee areaSep 5, 2023 13:14
Kerry firefighter welcomes acceptance of proposals to end strikeSep 5, 2023 13:15
Fall near Valentia Lifeboat StationSep 5, 2023 13:09
Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Services hoping to expand services following positive International reportSep 5, 2023 13:13
Mother of child inappropriately medicated in North Kerry CAMHS says he’s receiving no medical or financial supportSep 5, 2023 13:10