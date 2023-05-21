Eileen Scanlon (née Keane), Leitrim West, Moyvane and late of Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel. Suddenly, on May 18th, 2023, at her home. Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Timmy, daughter Josephine, sons John and Denny, daughters-in-law Caroline and Annmarie, son-in-law Johnny, grandchildren Timmy, Natasha, Sean, Ava, Darragh and Aoife, brother Denny, sisters Betty and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 9.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 10.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://ardcuram.com .
House strictly private.
Recommended
Three in-person IDA visits to Kerry in all of last yearMay 22, 2023 08:05
Kerry TD responds to CCPC figuresMay 21, 2023 17:05
Works underway to improve traffic management and parking at Inch beachMay 21, 2023 13:05
Green light for new family resource centre in KenmareMay 22, 2023 10:05
Kerry woman part of winning trainee solicitor teamMay 21, 2023 13:05