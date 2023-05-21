Eileen Scanlon (née Keane), Leitrim West, Moyvane and late of Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel. Suddenly, on May 18th, 2023, at her home. Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Timmy, daughter Josephine, sons John and Denny, daughters-in-law Caroline and Annmarie, son-in-law Johnny, grandchildren Timmy, Natasha, Sean, Ava, Darragh and Aoife, brother Denny, sisters Betty and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 9.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 10.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://ardcuram.com .

House strictly private.