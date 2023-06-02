Eileen Revington nee O’Connor of Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Cluain Beag, Castlegregory

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Castle Street, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., Recovery Haven, Tralee or Comfort for Chemo Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Gordon, dear mother of Gordon & Aileen and sister of Joan, J.J., Tom and the late Mary (Breen).

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored granddaughter Alice, Aileen’s partner Dean, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.