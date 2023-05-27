Eileen O' Donoghue née O' Connor, Coracow, Headford, and formerly of Kilbrean, Killarney.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Patie, son Denis, daughters Joan, Helen and Linda, her son in law De De O' Leary, Denis's partner Margaret Ryan, Linda's partner Brendan O' Donoghue, grandchildren Donnach, Maria, Padraig, Keith, Leanne, Darragh, Shane, Leah and Amy. Her four great - grandson's, Jack, Paudie, Avery, Beau. Diane, Scott, Sofia and Kenneth, her brother - in - law Gene Moriarty, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours and many friends

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral home (V93D544) on this Monday evening 29th May from 6pm to 8pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Agatha's Church Glenflesk (V93X0C2).

Requiem mass on Tuesday morning 30th May at 11am, burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery

The live streamed link can be found on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page

House Private Please

Family Flowers only please, Donations if desired to 'Ardagh Ward' at U.H.K.