Eileen Nolan nee O’Connor of Kilgulbin West, Ardfert and formerly Dromulton, Currow
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (28th July) from 3 to 5 pm. Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday at St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv ). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Family Information: Beloved wife of the late Pat and dearest mother of John, Norah, Marian & Padraig and the late Eamon, Charlie & David.
Sadly missed by her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her nurses, carers and friends at Fatima, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace
