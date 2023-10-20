Advertisement

Eileen (Nell) O’ Donoghue (née Donovan)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nell) O’ Donoghue (nee Donovan) of Asdee East, Listowel, and formerly of Beale, Co. Kerry; peacefully surrounded by her loving and heartbroken family. Pre-deceased by her husband Matt. Deeply regretted by her loving family Leo (Asdee), Tom (New York), Mike (Listowel), Brenda (Chicago), Margaret (Templeglantine), Eleanor (Herfordshire), sister Breda (London), brother Thomas (Beale), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours, carers, and friends.

 

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

 

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening October 22nd from 6pm-8pm. Requiem Mass for Eileen will take place on Monday 23rd October at 11am at St. Mary's Church Asdee, followed by internment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

 

Eileen’s funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link:

OGormans Memorial Video Services | Listowel | Facebook

 

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

