Eileen Murphy nee Hannafin of Ballyard, Tralee.
Died peacefully at home on 13th June 2024, beloved wife of Timmy, dearest mother of Fionnoula, Tadhg, Judy, Deirdre, Oonagh & Conal and sister of Frank, Jim, Micheál, Nuala and the late John Joe & Dermot.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, sons-in-law Dave, Julius, Canice & Denis, daughters-in-law Catherine & Gillian, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (www.alzheimer.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
