Eileen McMahon née O' Sullivan, Gurrane, Firies, Killarney & formerly of Derrymore West, Tralee. Sadly missed by her sons Brendan & Michael, daughter Aileen, grandchildren Aoife, Rebecca, Jade & Cevelle, brother Michael, sisters Peggy & Marie, sister-in-law Joan, brother-in-law Gene, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Tuesday evening (Dec. 12th) from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving to Kiltallagh Church, on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 13th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera-st-carthage-kiltallagh
House private please
