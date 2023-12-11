Advertisement

Eileen McMahon née O' Sullivan

Dec 11, 2023 09:06 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen McMahon née O' Sullivan, Gurrane, Firies, Killarney & formerly of Derrymore West, Tralee.  Sadly missed by her sons Brendan & Michael, daughter Aileen, grandchildren Aoife, Rebecca, Jade & Cevelle, brother Michael, sisters Peggy & Marie, sister-in-law Joan, brother-in-law Gene, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.  Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Tuesday evening (Dec. 12th) from 6pm - 8pm.  Funeral arriving to Kiltallagh Church, on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 13th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera-st-carthage-kiltallagh

House private please

