Eileen McKenna, Caherpierce, Inch, Annascaul
Eileen passed away peacefully at home on June 14th 2024
Predeceased by her dear sister Bridie and brother Seán
Sadly missed by her loving sisters Maureen & Joan,
brother Jim, brothers-in-law,
nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Sunday evening (June 16th) at her residence (V92PW68) from 6pm - 8pm.
Funeral arriving Monday morning (June 17th) to
St. Joseph's Church, Inch, for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.
Eileen's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
