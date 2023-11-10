Advertisement

Eileen McCarthy née Kissane

Nov 10, 2023 08:07 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen McCarthy née Kissane

Eileen McCarthy née Kissane of Staughton’s Row, Tralee and formerly of Rangue, Killorglin  died on 9th November 2023, beloved wife of the late Tommy, dear mother of Anne and Justin and sister of Mary (Breen), Judy (Barry) and the late Pat and Agnes. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Aoife, Tom, Evan, Justin and Muireann, daughter-in-law Madeleine, Anne’s partner John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (10th November) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on  www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, (https://www.svp.ie/donate) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.  Rest in Peace.

