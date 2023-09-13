Eileen Hanlon née Culloty of Carrigaline, Cork and formerly Gurrane, Listellick, Tralee, died peacefully (at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork) on 13th September 2023, beloved daughter of the late Diana & James. Sadly missed by her loving family, her heartbroken daughters Lisa & Laura and their father John, grandchildren Harry, Donnchadh, Malachy, Pippa & Senan, sons-in-law Chris (Kitchen) & Maolíosa (Quinn), sister Kay (Caitriona) Culloty, brothers Michael & John, nephews, niece, partner John (Buckley), relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (15th September) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Marymount Hospice, Cork (www.marymount.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.