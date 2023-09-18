Eileen Galvin née Kennedy, Gortcurane, Annascaul.
On the 17th of September 2023 at her home, Eileen. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, son Patrick, sisters Sr. Patricia, Bridie, Nora, Johnny,Jimmy and Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sons Batt and Stephen, grandchildren,daughter in law Mary, sister in law Hannah, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and friends. R.I.P.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 pm. Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.
