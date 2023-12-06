The death has occurred of

Eileen Foley née Foley of Kerins Park, Tralee, and formerly Ballyconry, Lisselton, Co. Kerry, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on

6th December 2023, beloved wife of Denis, devoted sister of Mary, dear mother of J.D., Denis Paul and Aileen and loving grandmother of Kevin, Sinéad and Aisling.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Catherine, her sisters Noreen, Kathleen, and Hannie, and her brothers Jimmy, Parnell and John.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (7th December) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 12 noon

(streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of

the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.