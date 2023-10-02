Advertisement

Eileen Dineen née Twomey

Eileen Dineen née Twomey, The Mills, Ballyvourney, Co. Cork. 

Wife of the late Denis (Bus Driver).

Reposing in St Gobnait’s Church, Ballyvourney this evening (Mon Oct 2nd) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with prayers on arrival.

Funeral Mass for Eileen Dineen née Twomey will take place tomorrow (Tues Oct 3rd) at 2pm,

with burial afterwards in St Gobnait's Graveyard, Ballyvourney.

