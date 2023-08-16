Eileen Dillane née O'Donnell, Hare Street, Blennerville.

Passed away peacefully on 15th August 2023. Sadly missed by loving family; daughters Ellen and Margaret; sons Gene, Patrick and Aidan; brother Moss; grandchildren Eoghan, Gearóid and Yasmin; nieces, nephew, relatives and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in the "Rose Room", Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Friday 18th August, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral cortège departing Hogan's Funeral Home, Saturday morning, 19th August, at 9.15am, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee, at 9.30am for 10.00am requiem Mass which will be livestreamed on http://www.stjohns.ie. Burial afterwards at Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Ph: 066 7121119 or 087 6865632.