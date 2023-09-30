Eileen Corcoran nee McNamara, The Mall, Boolteens, Castlemaine, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening in the loving care of her family and the excellent staff of Killarney Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband William.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter & sons; Teresa, Tom, Billy, Kevin, Martin & Michael, her dearly loved grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters Margaret, Geraldine & Patricia, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening at her residence in The Mall from 4pm - 6pm.

Funeral arriving Monday to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine