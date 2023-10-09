The death has occurred of Eileen Brosnan (née Geary)

Predeceased by her beloved husband Pearse and beautiful grandchild Daniel.

Eileen passed away peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family on

10th October 2023.

Mother of Honor, Ciarán, Paula and Denise, Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving children, her adoring grandchildren Cillian, Shane, Cormac, Cian, Sinéad and Cathal, sons-in-law Pat and Bryan, daughter-in-law Clare, brothers Kevin, Seán and Liam [Tralee], sisters Sr. Bernadette [Liverpool], and Carmel [Wales], sisters-in-law Peggy and Bridie [Geary], nieces, nephews, relatives, the staff and residents of Tralee Community Hospital, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday [13th October] from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Eileen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

House Private

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice Foundation via the link below

https://www.kerryhospice.com/

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.