The death has occurred of

Edward (Eddie) Rayner of Hilliers Folly, Clashdesmond, Ballyseedy, unexpectedly at his residence, 28th March 2024.

Beloved husband of Rebecca. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, parents David and Shirley (Rayner), sister Jennifer (Richardson), grandmother Ruth Phipps, relatives, neighbours, and his wide circle of friends & colleagues.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Fuschia Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee (V92 FX76), on Tuesday evening, 9th April, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Cremation service will take place on Wednesday, 10th April, at 1pm in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. (Eircode P43 DD71) which will be livestreamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Crohn’s & Colitis Ireland, care of Hogan's Funeral Home.

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 087 6865632