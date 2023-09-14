Edmond L. O’Grady of Caherwisheen, Tralee and formerly Cashel, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully at home, on 12th September 2023, sadly missed by Catherine, his loving daughter Antoinette, son-in-law Bill and his beloved grandson Liam. Also remembered by Edmond, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at his residence in Caherwisheen, Tralee (V92 T25V) on Friday (15th September) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Edmond will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in the Rock of Cashel Cemetery, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.
