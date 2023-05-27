Edith Brosnan, Carrig an Dun, Milltown and formerly of Lower Coom, Gneeveguilla and New York; on May 28th 2023, peacefully, at Killarney Community Hospital. Edith, dear sister of the late Bridie, Pat, Sr. Joan, Sr. Mary, Kathleen, Sean, Frank, Philomena, Brendan and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law, Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Christy Crowley and family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace
Reception into the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla, at 11:30am on Tuesday 30th May for requiem Mass at 12pm. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Edith's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Gneeveguilla MCN Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.
Advertisement
Ar Dheis De go raibh a hanam dilis.
Recommended
Vast majority of South Kerry Greenway to be completed in early 2025May 28, 2023 13:05
Kerry councillor calls for improvements to South Kerry beachMay 28, 2023 17:05
Kerry beaten in Ladies Munster Senior Football finalMay 28, 2023 16:05
Tralee man dies following hit-and-runMay 28, 2023 13:05
Kerry driver arrested by RPUMay 27, 2023 17:05