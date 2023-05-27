Edith Brosnan, Carrig an Dun, Milltown and formerly of Lower Coom, Gneeveguilla and New York; on May 28th 2023, peacefully, at Killarney Community Hospital. Edith, dear sister of the late Bridie, Pat, Sr. Joan, Sr. Mary, Kathleen, Sean, Frank, Philomena, Brendan and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law, Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Christy Crowley and family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reception into the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla, at 11:30am on Tuesday 30th May for requiem Mass at 12pm. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Edith's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Gneeveguilla MCN Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Ar Dheis De go raibh a hanam dilis.