Edel O'Sullivan

Edel died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at home in Valentia Island, after a long courageous battle. She will be dearly missed by her mother Ina, father John, partner Shane, daughter Saoirse, brothers Brendan & Paul, sisters Sadie and Nicola, their partners Shaunagh, Conor and Brian, sister in law Ciara and all her aunties, uncles and cousins from the O'Sullivan and Driscoll Families.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, the 19th of May, from 5pm to 8pm and on Monday, the 20th of May, from 5pm to 8pm.

All welcome to a celebration of Edel's life which will be held at her home on Tuesday, the 21st of May, at 12pm followed by removal to Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.