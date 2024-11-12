Eddie O’Connor of Knockanish, The Spá, Tralee; died peacefully on 12th November 2024, beloved husband of the late Margaret and dear father of Aidan & Joanne. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Marcus & Valerie, son-in-law James, brothers Tommy, Mike & Moss, sisters Kitty, Margaret & Marian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (13th November) from 5 to 6.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Edward will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.