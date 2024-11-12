Eddie O’Connor of Knockanish, The Spá, Tralee; died peacefully on 12th November 2024, beloved husband of the late Margaret and dear father of Aidan & Joanne. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Marcus & Valerie, son-in-law James, brothers Tommy, Mike & Moss, sisters Kitty, Margaret & Marian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (13th November) from 5 to 6.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Edward will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Repair works on Conor Pass completedNov 13, 2024 09:18
Further charges brought against North Kerry man accused of Castleisland assaultNov 13, 2024 08:16
Main Kerry to Cork road open again after serious crashNov 13, 2024 08:12
Tralee court hears money laundering accused withdrew money after payments made into accountNov 12, 2024 16:57
Williams and Wilson to meet in quarter finals of Champion of Champions eventNov 12, 2024 16:58