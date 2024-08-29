Eamonn O' Connor, Gurrane West, Killorglin and formerly of Ballycar, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare
Predeceased by his brother Michael (Shannon, Co. Clare) and his parents Edward & Peggy. Deeply regretted by his beloved sons Kieran, Rory and Gerard, daughter Shauna and their mother Yvonne. Mourned by his sisters Marian, Patricia, Mairead, Una and Anne, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Reposing Friday evening (Aug. 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass Saturday (Aug. 31st) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
