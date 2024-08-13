Advertisement

Aug 13, 2024
Eamonn Mac Mahon of Listellick, Tralee, died peacefully on 11th August 2024, beloved son of the late John & Margaret and dear brother of Rena & Margaret.  Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers-in-law Donal & Sean, nephew Eamonn, nieces Ciara, Aideen, Mairéad, Aisling & Roisín, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eamonn will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House strictly private please.

