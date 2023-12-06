Eamon Horan, Árd Charraig, Caherslee, Tralee, died peacefully at his residence on 4th December 2023, in the loving care of his daughter Carla. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy (Sheila Anne) Horan (née Stokes), his father Eamon A Horan, his mother Margaret Horan (née Cronin), his brothers Paschal and Denis Horan. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Carla, sister Mary Moore (née Horan), his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence in 36 Árd Charraig, Caherslee, Tralee (Eircode V92 C83W), on Thursday, 7th December 2023, from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm, also reposing in The Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday, 8th December 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Saturday morning, 9th December, at 9.15 am, arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eamon will be celebrated at 10.00 am (live steamed on https://stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards to The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations, if desired, to The Asthma Society or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.