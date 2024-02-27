Eamon Hickey of Knockmoyle, formerly Castle Street and Kelliher’s Hardware, Rock Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 26th February 2024, beloved partner of Helen (O’Donnell) and dear brother of John & Margo.

Sadly missed by Mary & Sinéad (O’Donnell), Mary’s husband John, his brother-in-law Denis, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (28th February) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eamon will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment afterwards in New Rath cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home